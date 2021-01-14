Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Purchases 6,300 Shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) by 22.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 34,500 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,300 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $1,739,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ADM. Man Group plc boosted its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 188.9% during the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 80,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,221,000 after acquiring an additional 52,795 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 25.3% in the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 17,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $718,000 after acquiring an additional 3,634 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 166.4% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 765,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,288,000 after acquiring an additional 477,868 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 61.9% in the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 3,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after acquiring an additional 1,413 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR boosted its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 2.4% in the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 91,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,637,000 after acquiring an additional 2,117 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.94% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Juan R. Luciano sold 112,845 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.65, for a total transaction of $5,715,599.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 513,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,025,844.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP John P. Stott sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.09, for a total value of $751,350.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 48,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,440,084.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 225,014 shares of company stock valued at $11,346,353 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.27% of the company’s stock.

Archer-Daniels-Midland stock opened at $51.77 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $28.80 billion, a PE ratio of 18.29 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.64. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a one year low of $28.92 and a one year high of $53.57. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $50.26 and a 200 day moving average of $46.73.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $15.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.69 billion. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a return on equity of 11.10% and a net margin of 2.53%. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.77 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 3.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ADM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, October 26th. Barclays boosted their target price on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Cleveland Research upgraded Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.08.

About Archer-Daniels-Midland

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition. It procures, stores, cleans, and transports agricultural raw materials, such as oilseeds, corn, wheat, milo, oats, rice, and barley.

