Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Purchases New Holdings in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 5,500 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,914,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in LULU. FMR LLC increased its position in Lululemon Athletica by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,720,914 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $5,841,113,000 after buying an additional 103,643 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 5.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,876,289 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $2,594,212,000 after purchasing an additional 420,543 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 48.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,786,772 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $588,508,000 after purchasing an additional 579,369 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 16.1% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,373,310 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $452,327,000 after acquiring an additional 189,980 shares during the period. Finally, Winslow Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the third quarter valued at $242,656,000. 77.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $340.00 to $385.00 in a report on Friday, December 11th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $275.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $340.00 to $385.00 in a report on Friday, December 11th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $400.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $396.00 to $402.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Lululemon Athletica presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $381.45.

In related news, insider Michelle Sun Choe sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $382.11, for a total value of $764,220.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,112,285.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:LULU opened at $352.14 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.66, a P/E/G ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 1.23. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 52-week low of $128.85 and a 52-week high of $399.90. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $361.48 and a 200 day moving average of $340.27.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 9th. The apparel retailer reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.28. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 29.76% and a net margin of 13.69%. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.96 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Lululemon Athletica Profile

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women, men, and female youth. It operates through two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits; and athletic wear for female youth.

