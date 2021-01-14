Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Raises Position in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) by 22.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 10,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in McKesson were worth $1,739,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Old Port Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of McKesson by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 1,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new stake in shares of McKesson during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,502,000. HGK Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of McKesson by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. HGK Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,982,000 after buying an additional 598 shares during the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. raised its position in shares of McKesson by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 11,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,060,000 after buying an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio raised its position in shares of McKesson by 39.0% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 532,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,305,000 after buying an additional 149,340 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.79% of the company’s stock.

Get McKesson alerts:

In other McKesson news, EVP Tracy Faber sold 546 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.00, for a total value of $95,004.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Britt J. Vitalone sold 6,324 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total value of $1,043,460.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 9,229 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,522,785. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on MCK. BidaskClub upgraded shares of McKesson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of McKesson from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of McKesson from $204.00 to $219.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of McKesson from $202.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of McKesson from $150.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. McKesson currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $183.86.

Shares of NYSE:MCK opened at $183.40 on Thursday. McKesson Co. has a twelve month low of $112.60 and a twelve month high of $187.67. The company’s 50 day moving average is $176.71 and its 200 day moving average is $160.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The company has a market cap of $29.45 billion, a PE ratio of 13.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.94.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 8th. The company reported $4.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.87 by $0.93. McKesson had a net margin of 0.95% and a return on equity of 45.52%. The company had revenue of $60.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.35 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.60 EPS. McKesson’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that McKesson Co. will post 16.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st were given a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 30th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.24%.

About McKesson

McKesson Corporation provides pharmaceuticals and medical supplies in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions, International, and Medical-Surgical Solutions. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar, and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs and other healthcare-related products.

Further Reading: Resistance Level

Receive News & Ratings for McKesson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McKesson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.