Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Raises Position in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) by 22.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,600 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,200 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in The Bank of New York Mellon were worth $2,147,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ELM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its holdings in The Bank of New York Mellon by 65.5% during the 3rd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 1,511 shares of the bank’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 598 shares during the last quarter. First Command Bank grew its holdings in The Bank of New York Mellon by 378.8% during the 3rd quarter. First Command Bank now owns 1,719 shares of the bank’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 1,360 shares during the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in The Bank of New York Mellon during the 3rd quarter worth about $61,000. Finally, Horan Capital Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in The Bank of New York Mellon during the 3rd quarter worth about $74,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on BK shares. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from $54.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $44.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Monday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $44.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Monday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $47.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.18.

Shares of The Bank of New York Mellon stock opened at $46.32 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $41.52 and a 200-day moving average of $37.86. The stock has a market cap of $41.05 billion, a PE ratio of 10.16, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.07. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a 52-week low of $26.40 and a 52-week high of $51.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.65.

The Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 16th. The bank reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.83 billion. The Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 9.89% and a net margin of 23.09%. The Bank of New York Mellon’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.07 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 3.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Bank of New York Mellon Company Profile

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services to in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Investment Management and Investment Services. The Investment Service segment offers custody, accounting, exchange-traded funds services, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, brokerage and data analytics, clearing, trading, investment, wealth and retirement solutions, technology and enterprise data management, corporate trust, depositary receipts, payments, receivables processing and payables management, trade finance and processing, and collateral management services.

