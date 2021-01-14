Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Raises Position in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT) by 22.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 14,900 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,700 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $2,163,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,641,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,411,507,000 after purchasing an additional 120,934 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,777,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,306,397,000 after purchasing an additional 1,162,420 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies by 16.6% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,056,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,650,000 after purchasing an additional 435,412 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies by 17.4% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,551,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,100,000 after purchasing an additional 229,656 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,198,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,657,000 after purchasing an additional 96,055 shares during the last quarter. 81.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Michael W. Lamach sold 232,115 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.81, for a total transaction of $33,612,573.15. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 373,424 shares in the company, valued at $54,075,529.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Marcia J. Avedon sold 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.26, for a total transaction of $2,324,160.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 125,155 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,180,015.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.92% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays raised their target price on Trane Technologies from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Trane Technologies from $120.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Stephens assumed coverage on Trane Technologies in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. Bank of America lowered Trane Technologies from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $155.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Trane Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $154.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Trane Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $126.94.

TT stock opened at $150.95 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $144.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $125.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.25 billion, a PE ratio of 38.02, a P/E/G ratio of 6.16 and a beta of 1.08. Trane Technologies plc has a 12 month low of $70.00 and a 12 month high of $154.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.30.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $3.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.20 billion. Trane Technologies had a net margin of 6.76% and a return on equity of 18.82%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Trane Technologies plc will post 3.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Trane Technologies plc provides climate control solutions for buildings, homes, and transportation. It offers offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; furnaces; heat pumps; home automation products; humidifiers; hybrid and non-diesel transport refrigeration, and ice energy storage solutions; indoor air quality; industrial refrigeration products; large and light commercial unitary products;motor replacements; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

