Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Raises Stock Holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) by 22.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,700 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $1,831,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dimension Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Public Service Enterprise Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. CX Institutional lifted its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 145.4% during the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 589 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 70.8% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 796 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA bought a new position in Public Service Enterprise Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC bought a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.23% of the company’s stock.

PEG opened at $58.68 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $29.68 billion, a PE ratio of 17.16, a P/E/G ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.57. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $34.75 and a fifty-two week high of $62.15.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.55 billion. Public Service Enterprise Group had a return on equity of 11.52% and a net margin of 18.09%. The business’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.98 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, December 10th were paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 9th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.34%. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio is 59.76%.

PEG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group from $76.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Bank of America raised Public Service Enterprise Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $58.00 to $57.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 28th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $66.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Mizuho lowered their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $57.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.46.

About Public Service Enterprise Group

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in the Northeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. It operates through two segments, PSE&G and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs.

