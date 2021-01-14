Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Sells 2,400 Shares of AECOM (NYSE:ACM)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System trimmed its holdings in AECOM (NYSE:ACM) by 6.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,700 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,400 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in AECOM were worth $1,877,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ACM. Starboard Value LP increased its position in AECOM by 29.4% in the third quarter. Starboard Value LP now owns 7,731,996 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $323,507,000 after purchasing an additional 1,756,730 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in shares of AECOM by 1,301.7% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,171,913 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $855,000 after purchasing an additional 1,088,309 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of AECOM by 89.4% in the 3rd quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 463,328 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $19,386,000 after purchasing an additional 218,748 shares in the last quarter. Interval Partners LP boosted its position in shares of AECOM by 52.2% in the 3rd quarter. Interval Partners LP now owns 353,481 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $14,790,000 after purchasing an additional 121,298 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new stake in shares of AECOM in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,336,000. 88.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ACM opened at $53.75 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $8.10 billion, a PE ratio of -45.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.50. AECOM has a 1-year low of $21.76 and a 1-year high of $55.73.

AECOM (NYSE:ACM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The construction company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.03. AECOM had a positive return on equity of 9.37% and a negative net margin of 1.41%. The business had revenue of $3.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.79 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that AECOM will post 2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ACM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price target on AECOM from $56.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Barclays upped their price objective on AECOM from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on AECOM from $45.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on AECOM from $56.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, BidaskClub raised AECOM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. AECOM presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.00.

AECOM, together with its subsidiaries, engages in designing, building, financing, and operating infrastructure assets worldwide. It operates through four segments: Design and Consulting Services (DCS), Construction Services (CS), Management Services (MS), and AECOM Capital (ACAP). The DCS segment offers planning, consulting, architectural and engineering design, program management, and construction management services for industrial, commercial, institutional, and government clients, including the transportation, facilities, environmental, energy, and water markets.

