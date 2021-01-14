Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Takes Position in Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 11,600 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,754,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Match Group in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new stake in shares of Match Group in the 4th quarter valued at $861,000. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Match Group in the 4th quarter valued at $2,040,000. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Match Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Match Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $409,000.

Shares of MTCH stock opened at $155.02 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The stock has a market cap of $41.23 billion, a PE ratio of -234.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.39 and a beta of 1.21. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $148.57 and a 200-day moving average of $120.85. Match Group, Inc. has a one year low of $87.56 and a one year high of $159.85.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $639.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $606.65 million. Match Group had a net margin of 2.43% and a return on equity of 32.15%. The business’s revenue was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.51 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Match Group, Inc. will post 2 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Glenn Schiffman sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.26, for a total value of $3,831,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,898 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,348,467.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Ann Mcdaniel sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.86, for a total value of $551,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,746,548.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 41,325 shares of company stock valued at $6,134,446. 11.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

MTCH has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Match Group from $110.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. ValuEngine raised Match Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Match Group from $151.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut Match Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $131.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Truist lifted their price target on Match Group from $125.00 to $150.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $121.63.

Match Group, Inc provides dating products worldwide. Its portfolio of brands include Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime, as well as a various other brands. The company is based in Dallas, Texas.

