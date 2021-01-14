Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Takes Position in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 12,300 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,956,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NXPI. Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 16.3% in the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 167,800 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $20,943,000 after purchasing an additional 23,500 shares during the last quarter. Boardman Bay Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,248,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 236.3% in the 3rd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 18,908 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $2,360,000 after acquiring an additional 13,286 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $234,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 321.1% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 19,317 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $2,411,000 after acquiring an additional 14,730 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.82% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Stephen Owen sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.50, for a total value of $403,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,532,627.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Jasmin Staiblin purchased 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $134.30 per share, with a total value of $201,450.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,642 shares in the company, valued at $354,820.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 39,128 shares of company stock valued at $6,171,512 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on NXPI. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded NXP Semiconductors from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $152.00 to $160.00 in a report on Monday, December 14th. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $135.00 to $140.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Cowen boosted their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $143.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $162.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $153.20.

NASDAQ NXPI opened at $177.42 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $161.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $136.19. The company has a market capitalization of $49.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -334.75, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.53. NXP Semiconductors has a 1-year low of $58.41 and a 1-year high of $182.55.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 26th. The semiconductor provider reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $2.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.27 billion. NXP Semiconductors had a negative net margin of 1.70% and a positive return on equity of 17.16%. On average, analysts predict that NXP Semiconductors will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 14th. NXP Semiconductors’s payout ratio is 18.66%.

NXP Semiconductors Company Profile

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors including i.MX application processors and i.MX 8 family of applications processors ; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as Near Field Communications, Ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; Radio Frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

