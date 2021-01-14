Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) is Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC’s 5th Largest Position

Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC trimmed its holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 12.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 131,858 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 18,923 shares during the quarter. Lowe’s Companies comprises approximately 2.5% of Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $21,164,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC boosted its position in Lowe’s Companies by 3.2% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 22,847,450 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,087,147,000 after purchasing an additional 706,111 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in Lowe’s Companies by 21.7% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,382,572 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $892,753,000 after purchasing an additional 958,338 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 15.5% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,036,135 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $835,293,000 after buying an additional 677,510 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 96.2% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,886,003 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $810,393,000 after buying an additional 2,396,294 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 157.7% during the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 2,983,502 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $403,131,000 after buying an additional 1,825,900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:LOW traded up $2.15 on Thursday, hitting $171.98. 198,230 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,436,898. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $159.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $157.66. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $60.00 and a one year high of $180.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.20, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $126.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.02, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.37.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.01. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 6.29% and a return on equity of 211.33%. The company had revenue of $22.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.41 EPS. Research analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 8.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 20th will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 19th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.40%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.96%.

LOW has been the topic of several analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $190.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $186.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Oppenheimer lowered Lowe’s Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $185.00 to $180.00 in a report on Friday, September 18th. Loop Capital raised their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Monday, October 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $159.00 target price on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Lowe’s Companies has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $171.82.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as appliances, dÃ©cor, paint, hardware, millwork, lawn and garden, lighting, lumber and building materials, flooring, kitchens and bath, rough plumbing and electrical, seasonal and outdoor living, and tools.

