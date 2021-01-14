Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Position Trimmed by Raymond James Trust N.A.

Raymond James Trust N.A. trimmed its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 2.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,748 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 629 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $3,491,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LOW. HighMark Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 272.1% in the third quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 160 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 73.9% in the third quarter. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. now owns 200 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the third quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Catalyst Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the third quarter valued at $43,000. 66.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of LOW stock opened at $169.83 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $159.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $157.66. The stock has a market cap of $124.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.37. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $60.00 and a one year high of $180.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.20, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.57.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $22.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.08 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 6.29% and a return on equity of 211.33%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.41 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 8.7 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 20th will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 19th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.96%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on LOW shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Lowe’s Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $185.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Friday, September 18th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Truist restated a “buy” rating and set a $178.00 price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Friday, November 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $171.82.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as appliances, dÃ©cor, paint, hardware, millwork, lawn and garden, lighting, lumber and building materials, flooring, kitchens and bath, rough plumbing and electrical, seasonal and outdoor living, and tools.

