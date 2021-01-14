LSI Industries (LYTS) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

LSI Industries (NASDAQ:LYTS) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, January 21st. Analysts expect LSI Industries to post earnings of $0.05 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

LSI Industries (NASDAQ:LYTS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The construction company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $70.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.51 million. LSI Industries had a return on equity of 3.40% and a net margin of 2.48%. On average, analysts expect LSI Industries to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

LYTS opened at $8.62 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $227.18 million, a PE ratio of 31.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.95. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. LSI Industries has a fifty-two week low of $2.50 and a fifty-two week high of $9.01.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut LSI Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th.

LSI Industries Company Profile

LSI Industries Inc provides corporate visual image solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Australia, and Latin America. It operates through Lighting and Graphics segments. The Lighting segment manufactures and markets outdoor and indoor lighting and lighting controls for parking lot and garage, quick-service restaurant, grocery and pharmacy store, automotive, and national retail markets.

