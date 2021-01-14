LUKSO 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $2.65 Million (LYXe)

LUKSO (CURRENCY:LYXe) traded 3% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on January 14th. One LUKSO token can currently be purchased for $1.84 or 0.00004623 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, LUKSO has traded up 8.5% against the dollar. LUKSO has a market capitalization of $6.99 million and approximately $2.65 million worth of LUKSO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $16.36 or 0.00041138 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00005198 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $147.19 or 0.00370172 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0742 or 0.00000187 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.87 or 0.00037398 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1,533.78 or 0.03857337 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002519 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.22 or 0.00013123 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002515 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.97 or 0.00012499 BTC.

LUKSO Profile

LUKSO (CRYPTO:LYXe) is a token. It was first traded on July 27th, 2018. LUKSO’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,803,994 tokens. LUKSO’s official message board is medium.com/lukso . LUKSO’s official Twitter account is @lukso_io . LUKSO’s official website is lukso.network

LUKSO Token Trading

LUKSO can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LUKSO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade LUKSO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase LUKSO using one of the exchanges listed above.

