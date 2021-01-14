Luminar Technologies (NASDAQ:LAZR) Now Covered by Analysts at R. F. Lafferty

Research analysts at R. F. Lafferty initiated coverage on shares of Luminar Technologies (NASDAQ:LAZR) in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. R. F. Lafferty’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 17.43% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Northland Securities upgraded Luminar Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Smith Barney Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Luminar Technologies in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Luminar Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Luminar Technologies in a research note on Friday, December 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on Luminar Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.67.

Luminar Technologies stock traded down $0.96 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $32.36. 195,731 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,449,328. Luminar Technologies has a twelve month low of $9.45 and a twelve month high of $47.80.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Luminar Technologies stock. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Luminar Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:LAZR) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 2,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $71,000. Institutional investors own 59.18% of the company’s stock.

Luminar Technologies Company Profile

Luminar Technologies, Inc develops and manufactures LiDAR based sensors for vehicles. It offers Iris, a sensor system that increases the visibility of vehicle drivers, as well as allows reacting safely at highway speeds. The company also provides a software that integrates with the sensor and helps the vehicle drivers.

