Luna Innovations Incorporated (NASDAQ:LUNA) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $24.38 Million

Equities analysts expect that Luna Innovations Incorporated (NASDAQ:LUNA) will post sales of $24.38 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Luna Innovations’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $24.20 million and the highest is $24.56 million. Luna Innovations reported sales of $19.48 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 25.2%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, March 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Luna Innovations will report full-year sales of $81.33 million for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $104.63 million, with estimates ranging from $92.00 million to $117.26 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Luna Innovations.

Luna Innovations (NASDAQ:LUNA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.08. Luna Innovations had a return on equity of 10.72% and a net margin of 7.21%. The business had revenue of $21.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.15 million.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Luna Innovations from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday. B. Riley increased their price objective on Luna Innovations from $9.50 to $12.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Luna Innovations from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, December 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.17.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Benson Investment Management Company Inc. bought a new position in Luna Innovations during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in Luna Innovations during the 3rd quarter valued at $174,000. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Luna Innovations by 28.5% during the 3rd quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 622,550 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $3,723,000 after purchasing an additional 138,000 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Luna Innovations during the 3rd quarter valued at $202,000. Finally, Worth Venture Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Luna Innovations during the 3rd quarter valued at $528,000. 40.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of LUNA stock opened at $10.26 on Thursday. Luna Innovations has a 12-month low of $4.50 and a 12-month high of $10.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $316.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.00 and a beta of 1.25. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.13.

Luna Innovations Company Profile

Luna Innovations Incorporated develops, manufactures, and markets fiber optic sensing, and test and measurement products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Products and Licensing, and Technology Development. The Products and Licensing segment offers test and measurement products, which include optical vector analyzer, optical backscatter reflectometers, and the Phoenix family of tunable lasers; optical distributed sensor interrogator sensing solutions for distributed strain and temperature measurements; and Hyperion sensing solution that enable full-spectrum data acquisition and flexible peak detect algorithms of fiber-bragg grating (FBG), long period FBGs and fabry-perot sensors with low-latency access to data for closed loop feedback applications.

