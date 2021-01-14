Luna Innovations Incorporated (NASDAQ:LUNA) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Luna Innovations Incorporated (NASDAQ:LUNA) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 415,100 shares, a drop of 50.0% from the December 15th total of 829,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 239,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.7 days. Currently, 1.5% of the company’s shares are sold short.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Luna Innovations from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday. BidaskClub downgraded Luna Innovations from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 12th. Finally, B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Luna Innovations from $9.50 to $12.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.17.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Royce & Associates LP raised its position in shares of Luna Innovations by 29.1% during the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,969,467 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $11,777,000 after acquiring an additional 443,800 shares during the last quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Luna Innovations by 28.5% in the third quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 622,550 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $3,723,000 after purchasing an additional 138,000 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Luna Innovations by 20.4% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 554,853 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $3,318,000 after purchasing an additional 94,139 shares during the last quarter. Avenir Corp acquired a new position in shares of Luna Innovations in the third quarter valued at $531,000. Finally, Worth Venture Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Luna Innovations in the third quarter valued at $528,000. Institutional investors own 40.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LUNA stock opened at $10.26 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.13. The stock has a market cap of $316.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.00 and a beta of 1.25. Luna Innovations has a twelve month low of $4.50 and a twelve month high of $10.90.

Luna Innovations (NASDAQ:LUNA) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $21.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.15 million. Luna Innovations had a net margin of 7.21% and a return on equity of 10.72%. On average, analysts expect that Luna Innovations will post 0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Luna Innovations Incorporated develops, manufactures, and markets fiber optic sensing, and test and measurement products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Products and Licensing, and Technology Development. The Products and Licensing segment offers test and measurement products, which include optical vector analyzer, optical backscatter reflectometers, and the Phoenix family of tunable lasers; optical distributed sensor interrogator sensing solutions for distributed strain and temperature measurements; and Hyperion sensing solution that enable full-spectrum data acquisition and flexible peak detect algorithms of fiber-bragg grating (FBG), long period FBGs and fabry-perot sensors with low-latency access to data for closed loop feedback applications.

