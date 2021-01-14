Lundin Mining Co. (LUN.TO) (TSE:LUN) Price Target Increased to C$12.70 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Lundin Mining Co. (LUN.TO) (TSE:LUN) had its price target upped by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from C$9.00 to C$12.70 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 7.63% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also commented on LUN. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Lundin Mining Co. (LUN.TO) from C$9.00 to C$11.00 in a report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a C$11.00 price objective on shares of Lundin Mining Co. (LUN.TO) in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “hold” rating on shares of Lundin Mining Co. (LUN.TO) in a report on Monday. Haywood Securities increased their price target on shares of Lundin Mining Co. (LUN.TO) from C$10.00 to C$12.00 in a research note on Saturday, November 28th. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of Lundin Mining Co. (LUN.TO) from C$10.00 to C$9.50 in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$11.91.

TSE:LUN traded up C$0.43 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching C$11.80. 1,234,499 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,246,843. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$10.68 and a 200 day moving average of C$8.70. Lundin Mining Co. has a 12 month low of C$4.08 and a 12 month high of C$12.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.97, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.57. The stock has a market capitalization of C$8.69 billion and a P/E ratio of 58.85.

Lundin Mining Co. (LUN.TO) (TSE:LUN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The mining company reported C$0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.17 by C$0.02. The firm had revenue of C$800.47 million for the quarter. On average, analysts predict that Lundin Mining Co. will post 0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Senior Officer Jinhee Magie purchased 33,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$4.32 per share, with a total value of C$142,560.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 253,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,092,960. Also, Senior Officer Stephen Trelawney Gatley purchased 33,330 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$8.17 per share, for a total transaction of C$272,306.10. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 175,330 shares in the company, valued at C$1,432,446.10. In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 228,330 shares of company stock worth $1,114,706.

About Lundin Mining Co. (LUN.TO)

Lundin Mining Corporation, a diversified base metals mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in Chile, Brazil, the United States, Portugal, and Sweden. It primarily produces copper, zinc, nickel, and gold, as well as lead, silver, and other metals. The company holds 100% interests in the Chapada mine located in Brazil; the Eagle mine located in the United States; the Neves-Corvo mine located in Portugal; and the Zinkgruvan mine located in Sweden.

