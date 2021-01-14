LUXCoin (LUX) Price Reaches $0.0980

LUXCoin (CURRENCY:LUX) traded down 7.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on January 14th. LUXCoin has a total market capitalization of $1.03 million and $6,814.00 worth of LUXCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One LUXCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0980 or 0.00000253 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, LUXCoin has traded 87.1% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get LUXCoin alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38,696.99 or 0.99919082 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 19.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.69 or 0.00019847 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $131.63 or 0.00339891 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $209.14 or 0.00540018 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $58.82 or 0.00151890 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00002070 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00002072 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $10.99 or 0.00028377 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000700 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded 13.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000984 BTC.

LUXCoin Profile

LUXCoin (LUX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theMultiple Algorithms hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 10th, 2017. LUXCoin’s total supply is 11,527,265 coins and its circulating supply is 10,520,032 coins. LUXCoin’s official Twitter account is @lux_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for LUXCoin is /r/LUXCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for LUXCoin is luxcore.io

LUXCoin Coin Trading

LUXCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LUXCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade LUXCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase LUXCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for LUXCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for LUXCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.