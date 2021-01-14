Lykke (LKK) Price Tops $0.0106 on Exchanges

Lykke (CURRENCY:LKK) traded 0.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on January 14th. One Lykke coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0106 or 0.00000027 BTC on exchanges. Lykke has a total market cap of $3.37 million and approximately $1,238.00 worth of Lykke was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Lykke has traded 2.7% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Lykke alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002577 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000761 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 36.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.41 or 0.00031968 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.52 or 0.00106970 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $23.09 or 0.00059499 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $89.89 or 0.00231581 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000645 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $33,726.95 or 0.86892155 BTC.

Lykke Profile

Lykke’s total supply is 1,285,690,000 coins and its circulating supply is 316,809,739 coins. Lykke’s official Twitter account is @LykkeCity and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Lykke is /r/lykke and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Lykke is lykke.com

Buying and Selling Lykke

Lykke can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lykke directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lykke should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Lykke using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Lykke Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Lykke and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.