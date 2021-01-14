Lyons Bancorp (OTCMKTS:LYBC) Shares Down 0.8%

Lyons Bancorp Inc. (OTCMKTS:LYBC) shares traded down 0.8% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $39.69 and last traded at $39.69. 253 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 60% from the average session volume of 637 shares. The stock had previously closed at $40.00.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $39.07 and a 200-day moving average of $35.77.

Lyons Bancorp Company Profile (OTCMKTS:LYBC)

Lyons Bancorp Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and retail banking services to individual and small business customers. The company offers checking accounts, savings accounts, individual retirement accounts, and certificates of deposit. It also provides loans comprising residential real estate, commercial real estate, agricultural real estate, commercial and agricultural, and direct and indirect consumer installment loans; and residential real estate loans that include classes for 1-4 family and home equity loans, as well as consumer loans, which comprise recreational, auto, personal, and home improvement loans.

Read More: How is diluted EPS different from basic EPS?

Receive News & Ratings for Lyons Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lyons Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.