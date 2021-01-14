Macquarie/First Trust Global Infrastructure/Utilities Dividend & Income Fund (NYSE:MFD) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Macquarie/First Trust Global Infrastructure/Utilities Dividend & Income Fund (NYSE:MFD) saw a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,900 shares, a growth of 77.3% from the December 15th total of 2,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 40,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Macquarie/First Trust Global Infrastructure/Utilities Dividend & Income Fund stock traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $8.70. The stock had a trading volume of 63,501 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,288. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $8.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.04. Macquarie/First Trust Global Infrastructure/Utilities Dividend & Income Fund has a 52-week low of $5.15 and a 52-week high of $11.52.

Get Macquarie/First Trust Global Infrastructure/Utilities Dividend & Income Fund alerts:

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in Macquarie/First Trust Global Infrastructure/Utilities Dividend & Income Fund by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 29,832 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 1,820 shares during the period. Shaker Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Macquarie/First Trust Global Infrastructure/Utilities Dividend & Income Fund in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $266,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Macquarie/First Trust Global Infrastructure/Utilities Dividend & Income Fund by 30.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 53,041 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $407,000 after purchasing an additional 12,535 shares during the period. Finally, Old Port Advisors boosted its stake in Macquarie/First Trust Global Infrastructure/Utilities Dividend & Income Fund by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 346,588 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,662,000 after purchasing an additional 7,847 shares during the period.

Macquarie/First Trust Global Infrastructure/Utilities Dividend & Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. It is co-managed by Macquarie Capital Investment Management, LLC and Four Corners Capital Management, LLC. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe.

Recommended Story: 12b-1 Fees

Receive News & Ratings for Macquarie/First Trust Global Infrastructure/Utilities Dividend & Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Macquarie/First Trust Global Infrastructure/Utilities Dividend & Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.