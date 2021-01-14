Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the sixteen ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $8.05.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on M. OTR Global upgraded shares of Macy’s to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Macy’s from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Macy’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Macy’s from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Macy’s from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th.

NYSE M opened at $13.19 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.88. Macy’s has a 52 week low of $4.38 and a 52 week high of $18.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16. The stock has a market cap of $4.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.09 and a beta of 1.98.

Macy’s (NYSE:M) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.81) by $0.62. The business had revenue of $3.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.85 billion. Macy’s had a negative net margin of 19.91% and a negative return on equity of 8.21%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.07 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Macy’s will post -2.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Portfolio Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Macy’s by 13.0% during the third quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC now owns 12,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Fruth Investment Management boosted its holdings in shares of Macy’s by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Fruth Investment Management now owns 33,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $371,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Macy’s by 1.9% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 84,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $580,000 after purchasing an additional 1,555 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Macy’s by 0.7% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 273,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,557,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co lifted its holdings in Macy’s by 0.6% in the third quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 303,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,733,000 after purchasing an additional 1,828 shares during the period. 80.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Macy's, Inc, an omnichannel retail organization, operates stores, websites, and mobile applications under the Macy's, Bloomingdale's, and bluemercury brands. It sells a range of merchandise, including apparel and accessories for men, women, and kids; cosmetics; home furnishings; and other consumer goods.

