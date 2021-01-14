Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M) Shares Purchased by Douglas Lane & Associates LLC

Douglas Lane & Associates LLC raised its stake in Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,288,670 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 44,446 shares during the period. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC owned 1.06% of Macy’s worth $36,998,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Macy’s during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in Macy’s by 182.6% during the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 6,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 4,349 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Macy’s in the third quarter worth approximately $54,000. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Macy’s during the 3rd quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, Conning Inc. bought a new position in Macy’s during the third quarter valued at about $61,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Macy’s stock traded up $0.47 on Thursday, reaching $13.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 638,134 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,837,375. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16. Macy’s, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.38 and a 52 week high of $18.05. The company has a market capitalization of $4.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.09 and a beta of 1.98. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.88.

Macy’s (NYSE:M) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 18th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.81) by $0.62. The firm had revenue of $3.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.85 billion. Macy’s had a negative net margin of 19.91% and a negative return on equity of 8.21%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.07 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Macy’s, Inc. will post -2.92 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Macy’s from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Macy’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Macy’s from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Macy’s from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Finally, OTR Global upgraded Macy’s to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Macy’s currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.05.

Macy's, Inc, an omnichannel retail organization, operates stores, websites, and mobile applications under the Macy's, Bloomingdale's, and bluemercury brands. It sells a range of merchandise, including apparel and accessories for men, women, and kids; cosmetics; home furnishings; and other consumer goods.

