Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP) Price Target Raised to $50.00

Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP) had its price objective boosted by equities researchers at Raymond James from $45.00 to $50.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the pipeline company’s stock. Raymond James’ price target points to a potential upside of 8.20% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on MMP. Bank of America downgraded shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. TheStreet raised shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Argus lowered shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.21.

Get Magellan Midstream Partners alerts:

Shares of NYSE:MMP opened at $46.21 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.41 and a beta of 1.05. Magellan Midstream Partners has a 1-year low of $22.02 and a 1-year high of $65.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.64. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $43.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.10.

Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 30th. The pipeline company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $598.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $570.15 million. Magellan Midstream Partners had a net margin of 35.61% and a return on equity of 37.91%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.19 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Magellan Midstream Partners will post 3.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Magellan Midstream Partners news, Director Chansoo Joung acquired 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $35.32 per share, for a total transaction of $706,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 40,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,422,689.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Blackstone Group Inc grew its stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 4.6% in the third quarter. Blackstone Group Inc now owns 9,903,347 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $338,695,000 after buying an additional 437,860 shares in the last quarter. Energy Income Partners LLC boosted its position in Magellan Midstream Partners by 27.2% during the 3rd quarter. Energy Income Partners LLC now owns 6,126,909 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $209,540,000 after acquiring an additional 1,308,861 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Magellan Midstream Partners by 20.7% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,929,852 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $202,800,000 after acquiring an additional 1,014,969 shares in the last quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC now owns 4,398,121 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $186,656,000 after purchasing an additional 416,010 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 19.6% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 3,410,202 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $116,629,000 after purchasing an additional 557,968 shares in the last quarter. 50.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Magellan Midstream Partners Company Profile

Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. engages in the transportation, storage, and distribution of refined petroleum products and crude oil in the United States. The company operates through Refined Products, Crude Oil, and Marine Storage segments. It operates refined products pipeline that transports gasoline, distillates, aviation fuels, and liquefied petroleum gases for independent refiners and integrated oil companies, wholesalers, retailers, traders, railroads, airlines, bio-fuel producers, and regional farm cooperatives; and provides services, including terminalling, ethanol and biodiesel unloading and loading, additive injection, custom blending, laboratory testing, and data services to shippers.

See Also: Why does a company issue an IPO?



Receive News & Ratings for Magellan Midstream Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magellan Midstream Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.