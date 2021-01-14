MainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund (NYSE:MMD) Shares Pass Above 50 Day Moving Average of $21.65

MainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund (NYSE:MMD) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $21.65 and traded as high as $22.30. MainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund shares last traded at $22.02, with a volume of 55,316 shares.
The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.13.
The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.085 per share. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th.
MainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund Company Profile (NYSE:MMD)
MainStay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by New York Life Investment Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by MacKay Shields LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade municipal bonds which are exempt from regular U.S.
