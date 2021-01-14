MainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund (NYSE:MMD) Shares Pass Above 50 Day Moving Average of $21.65

MainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund (NYSE:MMD) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $21.65 and traded as high as $22.30. MainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund shares last traded at $22.02, with a volume of 55,316 shares.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.13.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.085 per share. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in MainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund during the second quarter valued at approximately $157,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of MainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund in the third quarter valued at approximately $219,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of MainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund by 6.0% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 20,119 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $417,000 after buying an additional 1,132 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund by 12.9% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 29,228 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $605,000 after buying an additional 3,330 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of MainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund in the third quarter valued at approximately $681,000.

MainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund Company Profile (NYSE:MMD)

MainStay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by New York Life Investment Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by MacKay Shields LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade municipal bonds which are exempt from regular U.S.

