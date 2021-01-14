Maker Reaches Market Capitalization of $1.56 Billion (MKR)

Maker (CURRENCY:MKR) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on January 14th. During the last seven days, Maker has traded 41.3% higher against the dollar. Maker has a total market capitalization of $1.56 billion and $220.05 million worth of Maker was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Maker token can now be bought for approximately $1,567.29 or 0.03965095 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $16.91 or 0.00042785 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00005452 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $151.40 or 0.00383028 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $14.99 or 0.00037912 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0747 or 0.00000189 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002534 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.24 or 0.00013258 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002530 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.97 or 0.00012583 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000029 BTC.

About Maker

Maker is a token. It launched on August 15th, 2015. Maker’s total supply is 996,012 tokens. Maker’s official website is makerdao.com . The Reddit community for Maker is /r/MakerDAO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Maker’s official Twitter account is @MakerDAO and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Maker DAO is a decentralized autonomous organization on the Ethereum blockchain seeking to minimize the price volatility of its own stable token Dai against the IMF’s currency basket SDR. It's token, MKR is a speculative Ethereum based asset that backs the value of the dai, a stable price stable coin issued on Ethereum. Maker earns a continuous fee on all outstanding dai in return for governing the system and taking on the risk of bailouts. Maker’s income is funnelled to MKR owners through BuyBack program (Buy&Burn). “

Maker Token Trading

Maker can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maker directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Maker should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Maker using one of the exchanges listed above.

