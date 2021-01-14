Mammoth Energy Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:TUSK) Short Interest Up 73.5% in December

Mammoth Energy Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:TUSK) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 443,400 shares, a growth of 73.5% from the December 15th total of 255,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 329,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.3 days. Approximately 1.3% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TUSK. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Mammoth Energy Services by 34.2% during the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 471,500 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $556,000 after acquiring an additional 120,100 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Mammoth Energy Services during the first quarter worth about $1,657,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Mammoth Energy Services during the second quarter worth about $83,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in Mammoth Energy Services by 122.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 53,921 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 29,680 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in Mammoth Energy Services by 18.2% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 55,572 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 8,537 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:TUSK opened at $4.57 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $209.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.06 and a beta of 1.85. Mammoth Energy Services has a 1-year low of $0.56 and a 1-year high of $5.45. The company’s fifty day moving average is $3.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a current ratio of 3.75.

Mammoth Energy Services (NASDAQ:TUSK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The energy company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.47. The company had revenue of $70.53 million for the quarter. Mammoth Energy Services had a negative net margin of 57.79% and a negative return on equity of 13.39%.

Separately, ValuEngine cut shares of Mammoth Energy Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st.

About Mammoth Energy Services

Mammoth Energy Services, Inc operates as an oilfield service company. The company operates in three segments: Infrastructure Services, Pressure Pumping Services, and Natural Sand Proppant Services. The Infrastructure Services segment offers a range of services on electric transmission and distribution, networks and substation facilities, including the construction, upgrade, maintenance, and repair of high voltage transmission lines, substations, and lower voltage overhead and underground distribution systems; storm repair and restoration services; and commercial services comprising installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial wiring.

