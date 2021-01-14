Maple Leaf Foods Inc. (OTCMKTS:MLFNF) Short Interest Up 67.0% in December

Maple Leaf Foods Inc. (OTCMKTS:MLFNF) saw a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 700,100 shares, a growth of 67.0% from the December 15th total of 419,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 16,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 43.0 days.

A number of research firms recently commented on MLFNF. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Maple Leaf Foods from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Scotiabank cut their price target on Maple Leaf Foods from $35.50 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, CIBC lowered their price objective on Maple Leaf Foods from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.40.

Shares of OTCMKTS MLFNF traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $20.72. The stock had a trading volume of 10,714 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,868. Maple Leaf Foods has a 1-year low of $10.80 and a 1-year high of $24.18. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $21.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.76.

Maple Leaf Foods Inc operates as a consumer protein company. It produces various food products, including prepared meats, ready-to-cook and ready-to-serve meals, fresh pork, poultry, and plant protein products. The company offers its products under various brands, including Maple Leaf, Maple Leaf Prime, Maple Leaf Natural Selections, Schneiders, Schneiders Country Naturals, Mina, Greenfield Natural Meat Co, Lightlife, Field Roast Grain Meat Co, and Swift.

