Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) Lifted to Overweight at Barclays

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) was upgraded by research analysts at Barclays from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report released on Thursday, Briefing.com reports.

MRO has been the subject of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Marathon Oil from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Mizuho raised Marathon Oil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $6.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Scotiabank reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $7.00 price target (up from $6.00) on shares of Marathon Oil in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Siebert Williams Shank reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of Marathon Oil in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on Marathon Oil from $6.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.01.

Get Marathon Oil alerts:

NYSE:MRO traded up $0.74 on Thursday, hitting $8.78. 792,417 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 35,784,156. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.65 and a beta of 3.40. Marathon Oil has a 52 week low of $3.02 and a 52 week high of $13.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.23. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $6.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.48.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28). The firm had revenue of $754.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $762.20 million. Marathon Oil had a negative return on equity of 6.64% and a negative net margin of 32.64%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 43.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.14 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Marathon Oil will post -1.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Welch Group LLC acquired a new stake in Marathon Oil in the third quarter valued at about $7,352,000. Phocas Financial Corp. acquired a new stake in Marathon Oil in the second quarter valued at about $2,394,000. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Marathon Oil in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Marathon Oil by 268.8% during the second quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 1,763 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,285 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Marathon Oil by 268.8% during the second quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 1,763 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,285 shares in the last quarter. 66.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Marathon Oil

Marathon Oil Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States and Equatorial Guinea. The company engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas; and the production and marketing of products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol, as well as owns and operates 32 central gathering and treating facilities and the Sugarloaf gathering system, a 42-mile natural gas pipeline through Karnes and Atascosa Counties.

Featured Article: What are momentum indicators and what do they show?

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.