MarineMax (NYSE:HZO) Trading 5.5% Higher After Analyst Upgrade

MarineMax, Inc. (NYSE:HZO) shares traded up 5.5% on Tuesday after Zacks Investment Research upgraded the stock from a hold rating to a buy rating. Zacks Investment Research now has a $48.00 price target on the stock. MarineMax traded as high as $43.42 and last traded at $43.25. 689,617 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 28% from the average session volume of 539,788 shares. The stock had previously closed at $40.99.

According to Zacks, “MarineMax, Inc. is the nation’s largest recreational boat and yacht retailer. Focused on premium brands, such as Sea Ray, Boston Whaler, Meridian, Hatteras, Azimut Yachts, Ocean Alexander, Galeon, Grady-White, Harris, Crest, Scout, Sailfish, Sea Pro, Scarab Jet Boats, Aquila, and Nautique, MarineMax sells new and used recreational boats and related marine products and services as well as provides yacht brokerage and charter services. MarineMax currently has 62 retail locations in Alabama, California, Connecticut, Florida, Georgia, Maryland, Massachusetts, Minnesota, Missouri, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Oklahoma, Rhode Island, South Carolina and Texas and operates MarineMax Vacations in Tortola, British Virgin Islands. “

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. BidaskClub raised MarineMax from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on MarineMax in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley lifted their price target on MarineMax from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of MarineMax from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of MarineMax from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.67.

In other MarineMax news, Director Joseph Allen Watters sold 10,000 shares of MarineMax stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.37, for a total value of $293,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 88,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,608,995.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CFO Michael H. Mclamb sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.08, for a total value of $200,400.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 73,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,925,920.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 98,183 shares of company stock worth $3,509,232 over the last three months. Insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. New England Research & Management Inc. bought a new stake in MarineMax during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $476,000. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of MarineMax by 187.8% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 114,030 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,927,000 after purchasing an additional 74,407 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in MarineMax by 27.9% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,543 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in MarineMax in the third quarter worth $247,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in MarineMax during the third quarter valued at $2,135,000.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $35.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $932.44 million, a PE ratio of 12.58 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.85.

MarineMax (NYSE:HZO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The specialty retailer reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.78. MarineMax had a return on equity of 18.47% and a net margin of 4.94%. The firm had revenue of $398.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $347.53 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.38 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that MarineMax, Inc. will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About MarineMax (NYSE:HZO)

MarineMax, Inc operates as a recreational boat and yacht retailer in the United States. The company sells new and used recreational boats, including pleasure boats, boats, and sport cruisers; mega-yachts, sport yachts, and other yachts; fishing boats; motor and convertible yachts; pontoon boats; fishing boats; ski boats; and jet boats.

