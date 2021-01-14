Mark Tueffers Sells 178 Shares of FS Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSBW) Stock

FS Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSBW) Director Mark Tueffers sold 178 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $10,680.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,200. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Mark Tueffers also recently made the following trade(s):

Get FS Bancorp alerts:

On Thursday, January 7th, Mark Tueffers sold 399 shares of FS Bancorp stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.09, for a total transaction of $23,975.91.

On Monday, December 14th, Mark Tueffers sold 100 shares of FS Bancorp stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total transaction of $5,800.00.

Shares of FSBW traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $57.82. The stock had a trading volume of 1 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,304. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. FS Bancorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $27.50 and a 52 week high of $63.84. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $56.40 and a 200 day moving average of $45.44. The company has a market cap of $245.21 million, a P/E ratio of 7.52 and a beta of 1.27.

FS Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, October 31st. The bank reported $2.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $1.20. FS Bancorp had a net margin of 25.17% and a return on equity of 16.29%. The business had revenue of $36.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.95 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that FS Bancorp, Inc. will post 7.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of FSBW. California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of FS Bancorp during the second quarter worth $335,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of FS Bancorp by 0.9% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 37,453 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,445,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of FS Bancorp by 36.2% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,099 shares of the bank’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of FS Bancorp by 95.2% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 14,118 shares of the bank’s stock worth $544,000 after acquiring an additional 6,886 shares during the period. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new stake in shares of FS Bancorp during the third quarter worth $312,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.79% of the company’s stock.

FSBW has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of FS Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 24th. TheStreet upgraded shares of FS Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of FS Bancorp from $45.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th.

About FS Bancorp

FS Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for 1st Security Bank of Washington that provides banking and financial services to local families, local and regional businesses, and industry niches. The company operates in two segments, Commercial and Consumer Banking; and Home Lending. It offers various deposit instruments, including checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit.

Featured Article: Do You Need a Fiduciary?



Receive News & Ratings for FS Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FS Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.