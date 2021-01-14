Maro Trading 2.5% Higher Over Last Week (MARO)

Maro (CURRENCY:MARO) traded 0.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on January 14th. Maro has a market cap of $10.13 million and approximately $17.15 million worth of Maro was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Maro has traded up 2.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Maro coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0218 or 0.00000056 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 15% against the dollar and now trades at $18.09 or 0.00046095 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00005501 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $149.80 or 0.00381661 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0764 or 0.00000195 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.92 or 0.00038004 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,593.90 or 0.04060811 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002553 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00013370 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002547 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.06 or 0.00012898 BTC.

Maro Profile

Maro (MARO) is a coin. Its genesis date was March 6th, 2018. Maro’s total supply is 921,284,801 coins and its circulating supply is 464,259,645 coins. The official website for Maro is ma.ro/# . The official message board for Maro is medium.com/ttc-official-blog . Maro’s official Twitter account is @ttc_protocol

Maro Coin Trading

Maro can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maro directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Maro should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Maro using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

