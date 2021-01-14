Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-nine ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $117.87.

MAR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Smith Barney Citigroup raised shares of Marriott International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Marriott International from $108.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Marriott International from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Argus raised shares of Marriott International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Marriott International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $98.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd.

NASDAQ:MAR opened at $126.51 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $129.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $105.69. Marriott International has a fifty-two week low of $46.56 and a fifty-two week high of $150.97. The firm has a market cap of $41.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 238.70 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.27, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.14. Marriott International had a net margin of 1.28% and a return on equity of 188.71%. The firm had revenue of $2.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.47 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 57.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Marriott International will post -0.22 EPS for the current year.

In other Marriott International news, insider Craig S. Smith sold 7,803 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.32, for a total value of $1,032,492.96. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 27,880 shares in the company, valued at $3,689,081.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider William P. Brown sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.51, for a total value of $534,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 10,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,373,016.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 111,803 shares of company stock worth $14,438,533 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 12.77% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marriott International in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Marriott International during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Marriott International during the third quarter worth about $35,000. Perpetual Ltd bought a new position in Marriott International during the third quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Marriott International by 378.8% during the third quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 474 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.36% of the company’s stock.

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through North American Full-Service, North American Limited-Service, and Asia Pacific segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

