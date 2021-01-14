Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC) to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of $0.28 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, January 13th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Katz now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.28 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.30. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Marriott Vacations Worldwide’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.59 EPS.

Get Marriott Vacations Worldwide alerts:

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on VAC. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Marriott Vacations Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $136.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, November 13th. Truist increased their price objective on Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $120.00 to $132.00 in a report on Friday, November 6th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $117.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. ValuEngine raised Marriott Vacations Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $88.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $119.63.

Shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide stock opened at $137.46 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $135.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $106.27. Marriott Vacations Worldwide has a 52 week low of $30.10 and a 52 week high of $157.67. The company has a quick ratio of 2.94, a current ratio of 3.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. The firm has a market cap of $5.64 billion, a PE ratio of -50.17 and a beta of 2.38.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.81) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($0.14). Marriott Vacations Worldwide had a positive return on equity of 6.53% and a negative net margin of 2.94%. The firm had revenue of $649.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $617.80 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.97 earnings per share. Marriott Vacations Worldwide’s revenue for the quarter was down 39.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in Marriott Vacations Worldwide during the third quarter worth approximately $64,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide in the 2nd quarter worth about $145,000. Exane Derivatives grew its position in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 2,978.6% in the 3rd quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 1,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after buying an additional 1,668 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in Marriott Vacations Worldwide in the 3rd quarter worth about $213,000. Finally, Integrated Advisors Network LLC bought a new position in Marriott Vacations Worldwide in the 3rd quarter worth about $226,000. 87.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, VP John E. Geller, Jr. sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.58, for a total transaction of $2,571,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 105,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,501,928.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Brian E. Miller sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.26, for a total transaction of $127,260.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,686,331.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 47,109 shares of company stock worth $6,215,136 in the last 90 days. 2.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Marriott Vacations Worldwide

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership and related products under the Marriott Vacation Club, Grand Residences by Marriott, Sheraton, Westin, Hyatt Residence Club, and Marriott Vacation Club Pulse brands. The company operates through two segments, Vacation Ownership and Exchange & Third-Party Management.

Read More: What are the FAANG Stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Marriott Vacations Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marriott Vacations Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.