Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) Shares Acquired by CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp

CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) by 5.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,618 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,770 shares during the period. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $4,050,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. United Bank grew its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 29.6% during the 2nd quarter. United Bank now owns 6,995 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $751,000 after purchasing an additional 1,596 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 29.7% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,081 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $654,000 after purchasing an additional 1,391 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 35.2% during the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 1,854 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $199,000 after purchasing an additional 483 shares in the last quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC bought a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR boosted its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 25.9% in the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 6,875 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $738,000 after buying an additional 1,413 shares in the last quarter. 78.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MMC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Smith Barney Citigroup cut shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $135.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. They issued an “inline” rating and a $130.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $126.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $118.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $123.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Marsh & McLennan Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $117.72.

Shares of NYSE MMC opened at $113.48 on Thursday. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $74.33 and a 1 year high of $120.97. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $115.28 and its 200-day moving average is $113.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.56 billion, a PE ratio of 28.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 0.86.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.09. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 11.91% and a return on equity of 31.20%. The business had revenue of $3.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.84 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.77 earnings per share. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 4.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Marsh & McLennan Companies news, CFO Mark C. Mcgivney sold 32,439 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.91, for a total value of $3,727,565.49. Also, CEO Daniel S. Glaser sold 314,516 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.39, for a total value of $36,292,001.24. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 101,074 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,662,928.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 353,613 shares of company stock worth $40,786,369. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Company Profile

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, catastrophe and financial modeling, and related advisory services; and insurance program management services.

