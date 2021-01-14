Martin Currie Global Portfolio Trust plc (MNP.L) (LON:MNP) Stock Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $363.63

Martin Currie Global Portfolio Trust plc (MNP.L) (LON:MNP) shares passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $363.63 and traded as high as $377.72. Martin Currie Global Portfolio Trust plc (MNP.L) shares last traded at $377.72, with a volume of 218,334 shares traded.

The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 363.63 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 344.19. The company has a market capitalization of £312.87 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.98.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 7th will be given a dividend of GBX 0.90 ($0.01) per share. This represents a yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 7th. Martin Currie Global Portfolio Trust plc (MNP.L)’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.75%.

Martin Currie Global Portfolio Trust plc is a United Kingdom-based investment trust. The Company’s objective is to achieve long-term capital growth in excess of the capital return of the Financial Times Stock Exchange (FTSE) World index. It invests in global equities for long-term capital growth. The Company invests in predominantly large capitalization equities; companies which are market leaders in their industries and have superior share price appreciation potential due to earnings, assets or valuation anomalies.

