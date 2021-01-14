Marui Group (OTCMKTS:MAURY) Trading 0.9% Higher

Marui Group Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MAURY) shares traded up 0.9% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $34.87 and last traded at $34.67. 5,128 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 28% from the average session volume of 7,128 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.37.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Marui Group from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.72.

Marui Group Co, Ltd. engages in retailing and store operation, credit card services, and retailing-related services businesses in Japan. The company operates through two segments, Retailing and FinTech. The Retailing segment engages in management of commercial property rental; retailing operations of clothes and accessories; space production; advertising; apparel distribution; and management of buildings and other facilities.

