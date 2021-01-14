Masari Trading Down 27.1% This Week (MSR)

Masari (CURRENCY:MSR) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on January 14th. Masari has a total market capitalization of $164,524.63 and $337.00 worth of Masari was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Masari has traded down 27.1% against the dollar. One Masari coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0115 or 0.00000030 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Masari alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37,985.44 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1,155.70 or 0.03042471 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $145.75 or 0.00383699 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $502.50 or 0.01322879 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $210.50 or 0.00554155 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $166.30 or 0.00437799 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00003508 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $114.55 or 0.00301554 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.54 or 0.00019860 BTC.

Masari Profile

Masari (MSR) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theCryptonight hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 2nd, 2017. Masari’s total supply is 14,294,363 coins. The official website for Masari is getmasari.org . Masari’s official message board is forum.getmasari.org . Masari’s official Twitter account is @masaricurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Masari is /r/masari and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Masari

Masari can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Masari directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Masari should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Masari using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Masari Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Masari and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.