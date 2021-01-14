Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI) Price Target Raised to $310.00 at Piper Sandler

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI) had its target price increased by equities researchers at Piper Sandler from $280.00 to $310.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock. Piper Sandler’s price target indicates a potential upside of 18.10% from the stock’s current price.

MASI has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Masimo from $255.00 to $276.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Raymond James upped their target price on Masimo from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut Masimo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $258.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Masimo in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Masimo has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $260.71.

Shares of NASDAQ MASI traded down $13.77 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $262.50. 5,543 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 247,213. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $266.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $238.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.45 billion, a PE ratio of 69.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.87. Masimo has a 12 month low of $143.90 and a 12 month high of $284.86.

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, October 31st. The medical equipment provider reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.18. Masimo had a return on equity of 15.75% and a net margin of 20.30%. The company had revenue of $278.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $275.00 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Masimo will post 3.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Joe E. Kiani sold 1,542 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.05, for a total value of $431,837.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 179,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,196,442.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Anand Sampath sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.59, for a total value of $7,967,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,644,211.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 191,781 shares of company stock valued at $50,364,663. Insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Masimo during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Masimo by 222.2% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 116 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Masimo during the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Masimo by 47.2% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 293 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in shares of Masimo during the 3rd quarter valued at about $71,000. 78.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Masimo Corporation, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and markets noninvasive monitoring technologies and hospital automation solutions worldwide. The company offers Masimo Signal Extraction Technology (SET) pulse oximetry with measure-through motion and low perfusion pulse oximetry monitoring to address the primary limitations of conventional pulse oximetry.

