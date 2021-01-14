Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Position Trimmed by Gateway Investment Advisers LLC

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC lowered its position in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 9.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 304,324 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 30,652 shares during the period. Mastercard accounts for 1.2% of Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $108,625,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MA. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its stake in Mastercard by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 18,372 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $6,557,000 after buying an additional 1,731 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 66,668 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $22,892,000 after purchasing an additional 3,210 shares during the period. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp increased its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 60,286 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $21,518,000 after purchasing an additional 3,712 shares during the period. First PREMIER Bank increased its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 13,420 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $4,538,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Avalon Investment & Advisory increased its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 7,269 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,458,000 after purchasing an additional 553 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on MA shares. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Mastercard from $345.00 to $333.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Bank of America upgraded Mastercard from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Mastercard from $383.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Mastercard from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $315.00 to $415.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Mastercard from $372.00 to $342.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $353.30.

Shares of MA traded down $19.40 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $326.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,884,495 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,238,821. The firm has a market capitalization of $325.92 billion, a PE ratio of 49.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.19. Mastercard Incorporated has a one year low of $199.99 and a one year high of $367.25. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $341.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $329.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 1.85.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The credit services provider reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.65 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.94 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 114.80% and a net margin of 43.13%. Analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post 6.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 9th. Investors of record on Friday, January 8th will be given a $0.44 dividend. This is a boost from Mastercard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 7th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.65%.

Mastercard announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Tuesday, December 8th that permits the company to buyback $6.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the credit services provider to reacquire up to 1.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Mastercard news, insider Edward Grunde Mclaughlin sold 13,248 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction on Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.73, for a total transaction of $4,646,471.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 38,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,484,516.31. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 30,100 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction on Friday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.48, for a total value of $8,623,048.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 109,426,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,348,593,388.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 494,858 shares of company stock valued at $156,949,220. 3.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

