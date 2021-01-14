Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Shares Purchased by Raymond James Trust N.A.

Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 10.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,372 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,731 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $6,557,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Mastercard by 4.3% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,422,569 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $5,185,528,000 after purchasing an additional 637,124 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Mastercard by 6.5% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,937,228 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $5,051,323,000 after acquiring an additional 908,871 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in Mastercard by 0.3% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,729,122 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,275,589,000 after acquiring an additional 19,531 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,270,127 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,444,029,000 after purchasing an additional 57,615 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,739,949 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $926,569,000 after purchasing an additional 43,878 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.87% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on MA shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised Mastercard from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $315.00 to $415.00 in a report on Wednesday. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on Mastercard in a report on Monday, December 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $370.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Mastercard from $338.00 to $359.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $372.00 to $342.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $345.00 to $333.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $352.18.

Shares of MA stock opened at $346.33 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $341.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $329.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.85. The firm has a market cap of $345.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.92, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.19. Mastercard Incorporated has a one year low of $199.99 and a one year high of $367.25.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The credit services provider reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by ($0.05). Mastercard had a net margin of 43.13% and a return on equity of 114.80%. The firm had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.94 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 6.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 8th will be given a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 7th. This is a positive change from Mastercard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.51%. Mastercard’s payout ratio is 22.65%.

Mastercard declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Tuesday, December 8th that authorizes the company to buyback $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the credit services provider to reacquire up to 1.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, insider Edward Grunde Mclaughlin sold 13,248 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.73, for a total value of $4,646,471.04. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 38,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,484,516.31. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 60,210 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $337.09, for a total value of $20,296,188.90. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 494,858 shares of company stock worth $156,949,220. Company insiders own 3.79% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

