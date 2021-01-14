Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Stock Holdings Increased by Ardevora Asset Management LLP

Ardevora Asset Management LLP increased its stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 10.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 175,413 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,100 shares during the quarter. Mastercard comprises about 1.0% of Ardevora Asset Management LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Ardevora Asset Management LLP’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $62,612,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kovack Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Mastercard by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 5,155 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,840,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its stake in Mastercard by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 18,372 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $6,557,000 after purchasing an additional 1,731 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI grew its position in Mastercard by 204.6% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 6,488 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,316,000 after buying an additional 4,358 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 16.5% during the 4th quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 86,232 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $30,780,000 after acquiring an additional 12,226 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norway Savings Bank grew its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 23.0% in the 4th quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 1,417 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $505,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.87% of the company’s stock.

MA stock traded down $19.40 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $326.93. The stock had a trading volume of 405,221 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,681,645. The firm has a market capitalization of $325.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.92, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $341.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $329.50. Mastercard Incorporated has a 52 week low of $199.99 and a 52 week high of $367.25.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The credit services provider reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.65 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.94 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 43.13% and a return on equity of 114.80%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 6.35 EPS for the current year.

Mastercard announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, December 8th that authorizes the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the credit services provider to buy up to 1.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 8th will be issued a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 7th. This is a boost from Mastercard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.54%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.65%.

In related news, insider Edward Grunde Mclaughlin sold 13,248 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.73, for a total transaction of $4,646,471.04. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 38,447 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,484,516.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 30,100 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction on Friday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.48, for a total value of $8,623,048.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 109,426,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,348,593,388.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 494,858 shares of company stock worth $156,949,220. 3.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on MA. KeyCorp reduced their target price on Mastercard from $365.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Mastercard from $372.00 to $342.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $350.00 to $372.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Mastercard from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Mastercard from $383.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $353.30.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

