Matic Network (MATIC) Market Cap Hits $159.38 Million

Matic Network (CURRENCY:MATIC) traded up 7.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on January 14th. Matic Network has a market capitalization of $159.38 million and $33.98 million worth of Matic Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Matic Network coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0328 or 0.00000083 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Matic Network has traded down 0.3% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 15.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.38 or 0.00046481 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00005393 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $151.30 or 0.00382604 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0766 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.10 or 0.00038181 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1,633.52 or 0.04130839 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002533 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.29 or 0.00013365 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002529 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.01 or 0.00012672 BTC.

Matic Network Profile

Matic Network (CRYPTO:MATIC) is a coin. Its launch date was March 26th, 2018. Matic Network's total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,864,264,338 coins. Matic Network's official website is matic.network . Matic Network's official message board is medium.com/matic-network .

According to CryptoCompare, “Matic provides scalable, secure and instant transactions using sidechains based on an adapted implementation of Plasma framework for asset security and a decentralized network of Proof-of-Stake (PoS) validators. In short, it allows anyone to create scalable DApps while ensuring a superior user experience in a secure and decentralized manner. It has a working implementation for Ethereum on Ropsten Testnet. Matic intends to support other blockchains in the future which will enable it to provide interoperability features alongside offering scalability to existing public blockchains. “

