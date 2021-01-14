MAX Exchange Token Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $15,521.00 (MAX)

MAX Exchange Token (CURRENCY:MAX) traded down 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on January 14th. In the last seven days, MAX Exchange Token has traded 3.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. One MAX Exchange Token token can now be bought for about $0.12 or 0.00000308 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. MAX Exchange Token has a market cap of $214,413.65 and $15,521.00 worth of MAX Exchange Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38,768.25 or 1.00115725 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 19.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.74 or 0.00019999 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $131.23 or 0.00338882 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $209.75 or 0.00541651 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58.82 or 0.00151885 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00002059 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00002073 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $10.92 or 0.00028205 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000701 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded up 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000984 BTC.

About MAX Exchange Token

MAX Exchange Token (CRYPTO:MAX) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the SHA3 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 6th, 2014. MAX Exchange Token’s total supply is 309,951,620 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,798,551 tokens. MAX Exchange Token’s official Twitter account is @maxcoinproject . The official website for MAX Exchange Token is max.maicoin.com

MAX Exchange Token Token Trading

MAX Exchange Token can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MAX Exchange Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MAX Exchange Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MAX Exchange Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

