Maxar Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MAXR) Shares Sold by Douglas Lane & Associates LLC

Douglas Lane & Associates LLC lowered its position in Maxar Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MAXR) by 7.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,546,837 shares of the company’s stock after selling 197,389 shares during the period. Maxar Technologies makes up about 1.6% of Douglas Lane & Associates LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC owned approximately 4.18% of Maxar Technologies worth $98,282,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MAXR. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Maxar Technologies during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Maxar Technologies during the third quarter worth approximately $61,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Maxar Technologies during the third quarter valued at about $61,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Maxar Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $97,000. Finally, JBF Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Maxar Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $110,000. 67.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE MAXR traded up $10.94 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $49.86. 211,067 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 927,611. The company has a market cap of $3.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.15 and a beta of 1.36. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $34.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.37. Maxar Technologies Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.18 and a 52 week high of $41.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

Maxar Technologies (NYSE:MAXR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $436.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $470.00 million. Maxar Technologies had a net margin of 23.17% and a negative return on equity of 12.49%. As a group, analysts expect that Maxar Technologies Inc. will post 3.51 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th were given a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 14th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.08%. Maxar Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -1.90%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Maxar Technologies from $31.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. National Bank Financial decreased their price target on shares of Maxar Technologies from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Sunday, November 8th. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of Maxar Technologies from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Maxar Technologies from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Maxar Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.56.

About Maxar Technologies

Maxar Technologies Inc provides earth intelligence and space infrastructure solutions in the United States, Asia, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Australia, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Earth Intelligence and Space Infrastructure segments. The Earth Intelligence segment offers Earth imagery and radar data solutions, including orthorectified imagery, mosaic, elevation, and information products; and SecureWatch, a subscription offering that provides online access to imagery and geospatial intelligence platform, as well as geospatial information, applications, and analytic services.

