Maxar Technologies (NYSE:MAXR) Shares Gap Up to $38.92

Maxar Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MAXR) shares gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $38.92, but opened at $45.27. Maxar Technologies shares last traded at $46.86, with a volume of 61,057 shares changing hands.

Several analysts have issued reports on MAXR shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Maxar Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 7th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on Maxar Technologies from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. TD Securities lifted their price target on Maxar Technologies from $31.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Maxar Technologies from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 31st. Finally, National Bank Financial dropped their price target on Maxar Technologies from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Sunday, November 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.56.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The business has a 50-day moving average of $34.22 and a 200-day moving average of $26.37. The firm has a market cap of $2.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.82 and a beta of 1.36.

Maxar Technologies (NYSE:MAXR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $436.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $470.00 million. Maxar Technologies had a negative return on equity of 12.49% and a net margin of 23.17%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Maxar Technologies Inc. will post 3.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 14th. Maxar Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -1.90%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Maxar Technologies during the third quarter worth approximately $204,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Maxar Technologies during the third quarter worth approximately $309,000. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in Maxar Technologies by 104.2% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 31,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $789,000 after buying an additional 16,132 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its position in Maxar Technologies by 91.6% during the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 220,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,502,000 after buying an additional 105,467 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in Maxar Technologies by 0.6% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 92,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,306,000 after buying an additional 564 shares during the last quarter. 67.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Maxar Technologies Inc provides earth intelligence and space infrastructure solutions in the United States, Asia, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Australia, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Earth Intelligence and Space Infrastructure segments. The Earth Intelligence segment offers Earth imagery and radar data solutions, including orthorectified imagery, mosaic, elevation, and information products; and SecureWatch, a subscription offering that provides online access to imagery and geospatial intelligence platform, as well as geospatial information, applications, and analytic services.

