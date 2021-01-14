Maxeon Solar Technologies (NASDAQ:MAXN) Sets New 12-Month High at $39.16

Shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MAXN) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $39.16 and last traded at $38.98, with a volume of 51269 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $37.56.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MAXN. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies from $25.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th.

Get Maxeon Solar Technologies alerts:

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.58.

Maxeon Solar Technologies (NASDAQ:MAXN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 18th. The company reported ($2.74) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.07) by ($0.67). The business had revenue of $206.62 million for the quarter. On average, analysts forecast that Maxeon Solar Technologies, Ltd. will post -4.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Maxeon Solar Technologies Company Profile (NASDAQ:MAXN)

Maxeon Solar Technologies, Ltd. designs, manufactures, and sells solar panels under the SunPower brand name worldwide. The company is headquartered in Singapore. Maxeon Solar Technologies, Ltd. operates independently of SunPower Corporation as of August 26, 2020.

Featured Article: How do buyers and sellers choose a strike price?

Receive News & Ratings for Maxeon Solar Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maxeon Solar Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.