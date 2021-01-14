Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM) Stake Lowered by Cullinan Associates Inc.

Cullinan Associates Inc. cut its stake in shares of Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM) by 2.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 152,420 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 3,502 shares during the quarter. Maxim Integrated Products makes up 0.8% of Cullinan Associates Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Cullinan Associates Inc. owned about 0.06% of Maxim Integrated Products worth $13,512,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Maxim Integrated Products by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 129,712 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,860,000 after buying an additional 3,209 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 93.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,431,659 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $86,773,000 after purchasing an additional 692,591 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Maxim Integrated Products during the 2nd quarter valued at $222,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 138.1% during the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 93,111 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,643,000 after purchasing an additional 54,003 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Maxim Integrated Products by 119.2% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,703 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $460,000 after acquiring an additional 4,189 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MXIM stock traded up $0.70 on Thursday, hitting $96.13. 2,563,309 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,220,579. The firm has a market cap of $25.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.22, a PEG ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 1.27. Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. has a 52 week low of $41.93 and a 52 week high of $97.47. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $87.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $74.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 5.28 and a quick ratio of 4.69.

Maxim Integrated Products (NASDAQ:MXIM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $619.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $548.14 million. Maxim Integrated Products had a net margin of 30.03% and a return on equity of 39.85%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. will post 2.82 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Jon Imperato sold 1,680 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.53, for a total value of $135,290.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Bryan Preeshl sold 9,271 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.61, for a total transaction of $784,419.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,098 shares of company stock worth $1,517,010 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

MXIM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Maxim Integrated Products from $90.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Maxim Integrated Products from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.61.

Maxim Integrated Products, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of linear and mixed-signal integrated circuits in the United States, China, rest of Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company also provides various high-frequency process technologies and capabilities used in custom designs.

