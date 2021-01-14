McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,600,000 shares, an increase of 99.1% from the December 15th total of 2,310,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,060,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.3 days.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Argus assumed coverage on McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $107.50 price target on the stock. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.85.

MKC stock opened at $93.26 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The company’s 50 day moving average is $95.53 and its 200 day moving average is $96.18. The stock has a market cap of $24.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.78 and a beta of 0.44. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 1-year low of $56.11 and a 1-year high of $105.54.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st were given a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.92%. This is a boost from McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 30th. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s dividend payout ratio is 50.94%.

In other McCormick & Company, Incorporated news, Director Michael D. Mangan sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.30, for a total transaction of $916,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 22,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,172,824.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 12.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MKC. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 247.0% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 11,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,086,000 after purchasing an additional 8,275 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 9.9% during the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 121,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,780,000 after acquiring an additional 10,953 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 27.4% during the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 0.4% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 541,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,198,000 after acquiring an additional 2,375 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 29.0% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 583,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,606,000 after acquiring an additional 131,175 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.42% of the company’s stock.

About McCormick & Company, Incorporated

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. The company operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as desserts.

