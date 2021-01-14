McGuire Investment Group LLC Reduces Holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

McGuire Investment Group LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 2.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 154,141 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 3,089 shares during the quarter. Apple makes up about 5.1% of McGuire Investment Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. McGuire Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $20,453,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Apple by 279.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 672,444,836 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $77,875,836,000 after buying an additional 495,180,468 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Apple by 283.3% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 124,613,848 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $14,431,530,000 after buying an additional 92,101,156 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Apple by 2.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 95,825,047 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $34,956,977,000 after buying an additional 2,448,814 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Apple by 296.0% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 78,699,382 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $9,114,176,000 after buying an additional 58,823,499 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of Apple by 290.0% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 67,699,096 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $7,840,232,000 after buying an additional 50,340,997 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.77% of the company’s stock.

In other Apple news, insider Chris Kondo sold 14,840 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.34, for a total transaction of $1,800,685.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 17,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.42, for a total value of $1,877,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 320,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,420,969.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 63,040 shares of company stock valued at $7,415,586 in the last ninety days. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AAPL has been the topic of several research reports. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on Apple from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Apple from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada set a $132.00 price objective on Apple and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price objective on Apple from $125.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on Apple from $112.50 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.61.

NASDAQ AAPL opened at $130.89 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $126.77 and a 200-day moving average of $115.12. The firm has a market cap of $2.20 trillion, a PE ratio of 40.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. Apple Inc. has a 1-year low of $53.15 and a 1-year high of $138.79.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The iPhone maker reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $64.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.33 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 75.15% and a net margin of 20.91%. Apple’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.03 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Apple Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

